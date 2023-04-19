Home

Centre Seeks States’ View On Same-Sex Marriage Amid Supreme Court Hearing

The Centre urged states to submit their response within 10 days on the validity of same-sex marriage.

The development comes a day after Centre vehemently urge the Supreme Court to first consider its preliminary objection over the validity of same-sex marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre has reportedly sought views of the states on the validity of same-sex marriages over a plea filed in Supreme Court. The development comes a day after Centre vehemently urge the Supreme Court to first consider its preliminary objection to the apex court going into the question which is essentially on Parliament’s turf.

The Narendra Modi-led government has urged states to offer their response within 10 days on same-sex marriage, according to a report by NDTV.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated)

