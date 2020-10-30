New Delhi: At a time when the plans of undertaking the Covid-19 vaccination drive is going on across the country, the Central government on Thursday asked that states to constitute panels for streamlining the process and increase acceptance of the vaccine among communities. Also Read - Sputnik V: Phase III Trial of Russia’s COVID Vaccine Temporarily Halted Due to Shortage of Doses, Claims Report

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked states to ensure minimal disruptions in other routine healthcare services, and stressed early tracking of social media to dispel rumours which could impact the community acceptance of coronavirus inoculation.

Bhushan in the letter has suggested setting up of a state steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a state task force (STF) led by additional Chief Secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate.

Saying that that COVID-19 vaccine introduction will take over a year with multiple groups being included, the Health Ministry has sought constitution of committees at state and district levels which will review preparatory activities in terms of cold chain preparedness, operational planning, strategies for state-specific challenges in terms of geographical terrain and hard-to-reach areas.

The letter from the Centre to states further outlines the terms of references for the committees according to which the SSC will ensure active involvement of all departments concerned and devise innovative strategies for improving community engagement (‘Jan Bhagidaari’) for improved coverage of COVID-19 vaccine once it is available.

The SSC will also have to institute a reward/recognition mechanism for achievement of best performing district/block/urban ward.

“The COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from HCWs. Therefore, it is important to create strong advisory and coordination mechanism at state and district level to guide the process of COVID-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services including immunisation,” the letter issued on October 26 stated.

The activities to be conducted by the STF includes providing guidance, including funding and operational guidelines, fixing timelines for districts to plan and implement COVID-19 vaccine introduction whenever a vaccine is made available and identifying vaccinators across government and private sectors so as to minimise disruption of routine immunisation services.

(With inputs from PTI)