New Delhi: To avoid any confusion during administration of vaccines, the Central government has asked the states to designate some dedicated COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) exclusively for the 15-18 age group. In a virtual workshop with all States and UTs to review the rollout of next phase of vaccination, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said that for CVCs that are intended to serve categories in addition to 15-18 age group, states are required to ensure separate queues for young adult age group, along with separate vaccination teams for them.

According to an official release of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bhushan, in context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years informed the states that all established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 yrs age group.

Highlights of the meeting

Bhushan informed the state that young adult beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for AEFI and will be eligible for the second dose only after 28 days.

States were informed that they have the option to designate some COVID CVCs as dedicated CVC for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN.

Dedicated CVCs would ensure that there is no confusion in administering the vaccines.

For CVCs that are intended to serve categories in addition to 15-18 age group, the States were requested to ensure separate queues for the 15-18 age group and separate vaccination teams.

States were advised to form two separate vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for 15-18 age groups and other for all adults to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccines.

States were exhorted to undertake proper planning in advance for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites.

To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate CVCs, separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for.

States/UTs were also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN.

Sates are to publicize sessions where vaccination will be available for 15-18 years age-groups.

Centre said sufficient vaccines will be provided to states to cover these beneficiaries

With regards to the administration of the precautionary dose, the Union Health Secretary highlighted that 9 month (39 weeks) must have elapsed since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible.

“He also informed that CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for Precaution dose and Precaution dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates,” the release said.