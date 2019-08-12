New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has asked micro-blogging site Twitter to suspend eight accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (Which grants special status to the Valley).

Speaking to a portal, a senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official claimed eight Twitter accounts have been spreading rumours and fake information to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total 8, one allegedly belongs to the separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani — Voice of Kashmir (@kashmir787). The other seven handles are –MadihaShakil Khan (@Red4Kashmir), Arshad Sharif (@arsched), Mary Scully (@mscully94), Syed Ali Geelani (@sageelaniii), @sadaf2k19, @RiazKha723 and @RiazKha61370907.

If reports are to be believed, Rajiv Gauba, the Union home secretary has recommended the closure of these accounts with immediate effect.

The move comes at a time when normal life in the Valley has been crippled following restrictions on civilian movement, suspension of mobile internet services after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir J&K’s special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -J&K, Ladakh.

Besides, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has also claimed that malicious campaign is being spread on social media. According to the reports, the state police has written to service providers urging them to take action against twitter handles and other such posts on social media who are spreading misinformation.

“There is a malicious campaign launched on the social media about situation in Kashmir. We have taken it up with service providers… this campaign has been manifested from outside,” said SP Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir.