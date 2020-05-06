New Delhi: Alleging that the West Bengal government is not allowing cross land-border transportation through lndo-Bangladesh borders, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday wrote a letter to the state government, asking it to allow cross land-border transportation at this time of corona crisis. Also Read - COVID-19: With Record 3,900 Cases in 24 Hours, India Crosses 46,000-Mark; MHA Issues SOP For Indians Stranded Abroad

Writing the letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to allow the transportation without any further delay. He also asked the state chief secretary to send the compliance report on the opening of cross land borders, by today itself.

"Please refer to my DO letter of even number dated 24.04.2020 wherein directions were given to allow cross land-border transportation of essential goods through all Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Bangladesh borders and send a compliance report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," Ajay Bhalla wrote in his letter to West Bengal government.

In the letter, the MHA wrote that it has not received the compliance report from West Bengal. “Further, it has been reported that goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, falling in the State of West Bengal, has still not resumed,” Home Secretary wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary.

The MHA in the letter stated that a large number of trucks carrying essential supplies, bound for Bangladesh, are stranded at different border-crossing points.

“A number of drivers of such vehicles, while returning from Bangladesh, have also not been allowed to cross the border, and are stranded in Bangladesh,” the Home Secretary said in the letter.

The MHA said that in a separate letter written to the state it was clearly mentioned that no State/UT can stop the movement of cargo for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

“As mentioned in my aforesaid letter dated 24.04.2020, the unilateral action on the part of Government of West Bengal to stop the cross land border movement of essential goods would have larger implications for the Indian Government with regard to its legally binding international commitments. This act of the State Government of West Bengal amounts to a violation of the orders issued by MHA under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as Articles 253, 256 and 257 of the Constitution of India,” the MHA said.