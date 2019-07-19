New Delhi: The Centre and the Assam government on Friday pleaded with the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for publishing the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) by a month. The plea they took was that many people may have been wrongly included owing to various factors. (Also read: NRC Extended by Month as Govt Fails to Publish List on July 1)

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “The Centre is committed to deal with illegal immigrants. India cannot be a refugee capital of the world.” He added that the process needed to find a way to deal with both wrongful inclusions and exclusions.

The Centre and Assam government had earlier sought a 20% sample re-verification in districts of the state that border Bangladesh as lakhs of people could have wrongly been included.

Meanwhile, Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said a supplementary list of additional inclusions and final exclusions will be published on July 31 but one more month was needed to publish the final NRC.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, however, said that as per Hajela’s report, about 80 lakh people have already been re-verified in the process of disposal of claims and objections. The court asked Hajela to submit a copy of the report to the Centre as well and fixed July 23 as the next date of hearing the matter.

In the last week of June, an additional exclusion list comprising the names of 1,02,462 persons to the draft NRC, was published in Assam. Those whose names appeared in the additional exclusion list were the ones who were included in the draft NRC published on July 30 last year but subsequently found ineligible.

According to a statement issued by the state coordinator of NRC, the list has been published as per provisions of Clause 5 of the Schedule of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules 2003.