Home

News

India

Centre Bans 14 Mobile Messenger Apps In Crackdown Against Terror Groups; Check Full List Here

Centre Bans 14 Mobile Messenger Apps In Crackdown Against Terror Groups; Check Full List Here

The Centre on Monday banned 14 mobile messenger application in a major move to curb terror activities.

Intelligence agencies said these apps were spreading "terror propaganda" mainly in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday banned 14 mobile messenger application in crackdown against terror. These applications were reportedly being used by Over Ground Workers of different terrorist organisations based in Jammu and Kashmir to spread the message and to receive notifications from Pakistan.

The action was taken based on intelligence inputs shared with the central government in a secret communication recently, according to news agency ANI. Sources said the majority of these mobile applications are specially designed to maintain the anonymity of the users as well as their inbuilt features also make it difficult in finding out the entities associated with them. The list of mobile messenger applications banned in India include Enigma, Crypviser, Mediafire, BChat, Nandbox, Wickrme and others. Intelligence agencies said these apps were spreading “terror propaganda” mainly in Jammu and Kashmir.

You may like to read

14 mobile messenger apps banned in India

Crypviser Enigma Safeswiss Wickrme Mediafire Briar BChat Nandbox Conion IMO Element Second Line Zangi Threema

Soon after the information was shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs that these applications are being used by OWGs and members of different terrorist groups to circulate anti-India messages, the Ministry in close coordination with IT Ministry and other concerned agencies blocked them, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Through these applications, terrorist outfits and their affiliates were engaging their associates in Jammu and Kashmir to further their terror activities in the Union Territory and other places, said sources.

As inputs received that these applications are being used to further terror propaganda and incite youths in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government blocked them under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.