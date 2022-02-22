New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday blocked applications, website and social media accounts of foreign-based ‘Punjab Politics TV’ for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections. Punjab Politics TV is linked to the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) which has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.Also Read - Security Alert Issued In Poll-bound Punjab After Pro-Khalistani Group Calls For 'Bandh' Today

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of ‘Punjab Politics TV’, it said. Also Read - Centre To Review Security Of Kumar Vishwas After 'Khalistan' Claims Against Kejriwal: Reports

The ministry noted that the content of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had had the potential to incite communal disharmony, separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, and public order. Also Read - Mumbai on High Alert After Intelligence Report On Possible Terror Attack by Khalistani Elements

It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.

The government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, the ministry said.

Assembly polls were held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)