New Delhi: With reports of oxygen shortage coming from various states as India battles the second COVID-19 wave, the Centre on Sunday banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries. The decision will come into effect from April 22. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked Chief Secretaries of states and administrators of Union Territories to issue necessary instructions to all authorities concerned to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purpose, except nine industries identified by the Union Health & Family Welfare Secretary. Also Read - Relieve me of my Duties: Bihar's Top Hospital Superintendent Writes to Health Dept Amid Looming Oxygen Crisis

Bhalla told states that in view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and resultant rapid demand for medical oxygen, particularly in high-burden states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the central government-constituted Empowered Group-II has reviewed the supply of oxygen for industrial use in order to divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen in the country and save precious lives.

Accordingly, the EG-II has recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers from April 22 till further orders, with exceptions of nine specified industries. The recommendation of the EG-II has been accepted by the government, the home secretary said in his letter.

“I, therefore, urge you to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities concerned in your State to ensure compliance to the decision of the EG-II and take necessary measures to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted nine industries. It will help in augmenting supply for medical oxygen in the country and in saving precious lives,” the letter addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories said.

Reports of shortage of oxygen support and hospital beds are coming from across the country when everyday spike in COVID cases is dangerously inching towards 3-lakh mark.

Acute Shortage of Oxygen in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday that Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the quota of the city has been diverted to other states. The chief minister’s remarks came hours after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

Kejriwal took to Twitter on Sunday evening and said: “Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL.” Full Story

K’taka private doctors’ body complain of shortage of oxygen

Many private hospitals are not able admit patients due to shortage of Oxygen and life saving drug Remedesivir. This became evident, when Bengaluru’s Swastik Hospital’s owner Dr Vijay Raghav Reddy, whose video clip of 44 seconds, went viral on social media on Saturday.

According to this clip, Reddy categorically stated that Karnataka handled the Covid pandemic in a much better manner despite no experience.

“Three major companies that supply liquid oxygen are busy in supplying it to the industrial sector instead of life saving sector. The government must act fast as it is a very grave situation. Small and medium hospitals will run out of oxygen in a day or two and if this happens, we are going to lose many lives in Bengaluru,” he said.

He appealed Karnataka government to restore the supply of both Remedesvir drug and oxygen at the earliest.

Oxygen Shortage in Bihar’s Top Hospital

Bihar’s first COVID-dedicated hospital Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMHC) is grappling with oxygen shortage. It became evident after hospital’s superintendent wrote to the Principal Secretary of Health Department, highlighting the gravity of the situation . “The crisis is severe, the patients will die and the government will make me responsible, take action.” (Read Full Story Here)