New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday broke silence on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act that has drawn criticism from across the nation. Addressing a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi said that people should respect India’s Parliament for passing the CAB.

Training his guns on the opposition who have been critical of the citizenship Law, Modi said that these parties were indulging in fear-mongering over the CAB. “We believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas,” he added. He then went on to dare the opposition to prove that the Centre is biased.

Modi also assured that the Centre is not aiming to strip anyone of their rights. “I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work,” said PM Modi while also citing his government’s various development programmes like Ujjwala scheme.

“Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” the Prime Minister said at the rally.

“Some political parties are spreading rumours, they’re misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authroised the unauthrosied colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?,” he added.

PM Modi also targeted the Delhi government, saying “it gave over 2,000 bungalows in posh Delhi locations to ‘VIPs’ close to it in an illegal manner”.

“Delhi govt completely indifferent to city’s biggest problem, which is availability of drinking water,” Modi said.

PM Modi added, “We built peripheral expressways, opened hundreds of CNG stations to curb pollution.”

Lashing out at the grand old party, the Prime Minister said the Congress and its friends are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. “Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres…Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated,” he said.

Further, “33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace & security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don’t ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s rally marks the official beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, likely to take place in February.

The rally is taking place amid violent protests across the nation, including Delhi, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).