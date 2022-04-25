New Delhi: The information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 16 YouTube channels for ‘spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’. Of the 16 blocked channels 6 were based in Pakistan and the rest in India, the government said.Also Read - BREAKING: Twitter Nearing Deal to Accept Elon Musk's 'Best And Final' Offer, Says Report Also Read - Tutorial: Here's How You Can Share YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat | Step By Step Process Explained - Watch Also Read - Twitter Reconsidering Elon Musk's $43 Billion Takeover Offer: Report