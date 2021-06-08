New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for Covid vaccines amid allegations of profiteering from Opposition. Now, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145. This includes taxes as well as a 150 rupee service charge for the hospitals. Also Read - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V? Randeep Guleria on What is More Effective

The Centre has also asked the states not to allow private hospitals to levy more than Rs 150 as service charge. The state governments have been asked to monitor the private hospitals regularly and strict action will be taken against any private vaccination center for charging more.

In government-run institutions, the vaccine will be provided for free to all eligible persons, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday while announcing the revised vaccine policy in an address to the nation.