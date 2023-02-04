Home

Centre Clears Appointment Of 5 New Supreme Court Judges; Rijiju Says ‘Public Is Malik’ After SC Remark

The name of five judges for the Supreme Court were cleared by the Centre on Saturday amid the tussle between the government and the judiciary over the process of appointment.

The Supreme Court and the government have openly expressed their differences over the Collegium system of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday cleared the name of five judges for the Supreme Court after nearly two months they were recommended amid the ongoing tiff between the government and the judiciary over the process of appointment. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names on December 13 for elevation from High Courts to the Apex court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, announced the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

The following senior most Judges of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur are appointed as Acting Chief Justices of the respective High Courts.

The Supreme Court and the government have openly expressed their differences over the Collegium system of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary. Rijiju recently described the Collegium as being “alien” to the Indian Constitution, while Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar the questioned the Supreme Court striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and a related constitution amendment Act in 2015. Through the NJAC law, the government had sought to replace the Collegium system of appointing SC and HC judges with a new method.

Public is malik: Rijiju after SC’s strong remark

Attending an event on Saturday, Rijiju said the country will be governed according to the Constitution and wishes of the people and nobody can give warning to anyone. “Public is ‘malik’ (master) of this country and we are servants. We all are here for service and the Constitution is our guide…. The country will be governed under the guidance of the Constitution and wishes of the public. Nobody can give warning to anyone,” Rijiju said.

“Sometimes discussions are held in the country on some matters and in a democracy everyone has the right to express their opinion. But people sitting in responsible positions have to think before saying anything, whether it will benefit the country or not,” he said, referring to reported remarks of a Supreme Court bench. The minister was addressing an event on the 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association here as the chief guest.

Rijiju made the remarks after Supreme Court bench on Friday made strong observations while questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges cleared by the SC Collegium. A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the transfer is a serious issue. The court also said that it will not let third parties clear names in this and warned that it doesn’t make the court take a difficult stand. “We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable,” the court said.

The court was hearing the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium-recommended names of judges for their appointment in the various High Courts and Supreme Court pending.

(With inputs from Agencies)