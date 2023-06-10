By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Constitutes Peace Committee In Manipur
The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state.
New Delhi: The Government of India has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of Governor, Manipur. The members of the committee include Chief Minister, a few Ministers in the State Government, MP, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties. The Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers, and representatives of different ethnic groups.
The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah visited the state of Manipur from 29 May 2023 to 1 June 2023 and announced the constitution of a Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation.
