Home

News

India

Centre Constitutes Peace Committee In Manipur

Centre Constitutes Peace Committee In Manipur

The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state.

Awangbow Newmei, Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, Manipur and President of Naga People's Front (NPF) Manipur State Unit along with other Naga MLAs from Manipur addresses a press conference after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, at Niathu Resort in Chümoukedima on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Government of India has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the Chairpersonship of Governor, Manipur. The members of the committee include Chief Minister, a few Ministers in the State Government, MP, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties. The Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers, and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate a peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.

You may like to read

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah visited the state of Manipur from 29 May 2023 to 1 June 2023 and announced the constitution of a Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.