Panaji: After the Central government formally declared both districts of Goa as Coronavirus-free green zones, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that war against COVID-19 is far from over as he praised “Corona Warriors” and people of his state. Also Read - Goa to Continue Preparations For National Games Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Further, Sawant called for a modification in lifestyle and prioritising safe distancing as a way of life to stay safe during the lockdown period. Also Read - Ultimate Goal is to Have Kabaddi Included in Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

“With the efforts of our #CoronaWarriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Govt of India. The war against COVID-19 is far from over,” Sawant tweeted. Also Read - After Goa And Manipur, Now Tripura Becomes Coronavirus-free State; CM Thanks Health Workers

“We must continue our fight against this virus by adopting a modified lifestyle which gives priority to safe health norms such as sanitization, wearing of face covers, social distancing and staying at home during the lockdown period,” Sawant said.

With the efforts of our Corona warriors and support of the people of Goa, our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Govt of India: Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OVtCXCKKiU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Goa had registered seven COVID-19 positive cases over the last two months, all of whom have tested negative for the virus during their treatment and stay in quarantine.