Centre Defends Electoral Bond Scheme, Says Citizens Have No Right To Know Source of Funds

Attorney General of India, Venkataramani's argument is based on the premise that electoral bonds are anonymous and that this anonymity is essential to protect the identity of donors who may face intimidation or harassment if their names are made public.

Attorney General R Venkataramani (File image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, has defended the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties in a statement filed before the Supreme Court. He has argued that the scheme contributes to clean money in politics and that citizens do not have the right to know the source of funds under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Trending Now

Reasons From Attorney General of India

Attorney General of India, Venkataramani’s argument is based on the premise that electoral bonds are anonymous and that this anonymity is essential to protect the identity of donors who may face intimidation or harassment if their names are made public. He also argues that there is no general right to know “anything and everything” without being subjected to reasonable restrictions.

You may like to read

“The scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to the contributor. It ensures and promotes clean money being contributed. It ensures abiding by tax obligations. Thus, it does not fall foul of any existing right,” the AG told the Supreme Court.

“A constitutional court reviews state action only if it impinges upon existing rights and not because State action has not provided for a possible right or an expectation howsoever desirable,” he said.

“That contribution to political parties has democratic significance and a fit subject for political debate and demand of governance accountability free from influences does not mean that the court will proceed to declare on such matters in the absence of a clear constitutionally offending law,” Venkataramani said.

5 Judge Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will begin hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties on October 31.

The scheme was introduced by the government in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, with the stated goal of bringing transparency to political funding. However, critics of the scheme have argued that it has actually made it more difficult to track the source of political funding, as electoral bonds are anonymous.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.