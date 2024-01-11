By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Centre Delegates UAPA Powers To States, UTs In Relation To Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ban
The MHA had declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as an unlawful association on December 31, 2023.
New Delhi: The Central government Thursday delegated the powers under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to States and Union Territories in relation with the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH).
As per an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the anti-terror law can now be used by State governments as well as Union Territory administrations when dealing with cases related to the ban on the TeH.
