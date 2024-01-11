Centre Delegates UAPA Powers To States, UTs In Relation To Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ban

The MHA had declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as an unlawful association on December 31, 2023.

New Delhi: The Central government Thursday delegated the powers under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to States and Union Territories in relation with the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH).

As per an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the anti-terror law can now be used by State governments as well as Union Territory administrations when dealing with cases related to the ban on the TeH.

