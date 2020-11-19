New Delhi: As the number of cases in some states continues to rise despite implementing various preventive measures, the Central government on Thursday deputed in four states to check the spike in covid cases. These states include Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. Also Read - Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Delhi Raised From Rs 500 to Rs 2,000: Kejriwal's Hard Line to Tackle COVID

“High-level Central teams deputed to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur. With the surge in daily new cases and spike in daily fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in NCR regions in Haryana and Rajasthan where COVID cases are rising,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Good News! Now, Oxford Says Its Vaccine Produced Strong Response in Older Adults

As per updates from the Health Ministry, these central teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. Also Read - 'Corona' Store Opened 7 Years ago in Kerala's Kottayam Becomes Huge Hit Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The Health Ministry also added that Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi will lead a 3-member team to Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog will head the Rajasthan team and Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) will lead Gujarat team. On the other hand, Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG, DHGS will head the team to Manipur.

During their visit, the teams will interact with the state authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.