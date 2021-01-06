New Delhi: Two days after the Tamil Nadu government allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity, the Union home ministry on Wednesday asked the state to scrap the order as it acts as a dilution of MHA order. Also Read - Pollachi Sexual Assault Case: AIADMK Functionary Among 3 Arrested by CBI

Issuing a statement that hundred per cent occupancy in movie theatres cannot be allowed yet, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner."

Earlier on Monday, the AIADMK government in the state permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% adhering to strict COVID19 protocols. The permission to reopen the state's cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity was allowed from November 10.

Permitting the full capacity opening, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government said, “Now, therefore the government hereby permits to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already.”

Reportedly, the government gave the full capacity reopening permission days after Actor Vijay and several theatre owners requested the state chief minister to allow theatres to function at their full capacity. Earlier on December 28, actor Vijay had met CM Palaniswami over his upcoming release Master starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, which is slated to be the biggest release in Tamil post the COVID-19 lockdown period.