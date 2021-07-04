The Central government preparing a law aimed at preventing trafficking in persons, especially women and children, and provide such victims care and protection, and will present it to the Union Cabinet for approval before it is tabled in Parliament. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Gets Angry On Vanraj For Gifting Samar A Guitar

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) is busy in drafting The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

As part of the procedure in drafting the Bill, it has invited comments and suggestions from all the stakeholders on the draft bill by July 14.

It is expected that the Bill will be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning from July 19.

“The objective of the bill is to prevent and counter trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected therewith or incidental there to,” the Woman and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

This bill will apply to every offence of trafficking in persons with cross-border implications, as per the statement.