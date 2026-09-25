Centre extends AFSPA in ‘Disturbed Areas’ of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh | Check district list

The AFSPA declaration applies to the entire state of Manipur, excluding the jurisdiction of 13 police stations situated in five districts. In Nagaland, the extension covers a total of nine districts.

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AFSPA has been extended in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh for six months. ANI

The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in designated regions of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. The extension takes effect on October 1 for a period of six months following a security review. The AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Armed Forces, will remain in effect in these areas for six months from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

In Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the “disturbed area” declaration across the state, excluding areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations in five districts. The excluded areas are those under the jurisdictions of Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi police stations in Imphal West District; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung police stations in Imphal East; Thoubal police station in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol police stations in Bishnupur district and Kakching police station in Kakching district.

Also Read | AFSPA extended for six months in several parts of northeastern states, including Manipur: details inside

In Nagaland, the AFSPA has been extended in nine districts: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri. They have been declared “disturbed areas” under Section 3 of the Act, the notification said. The notification also covers areas under 21 police stations in five other districts in Nagaland: Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA has been extended in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. The order also covers areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam. The notification said the decisions followed a “further review of the law and order situation” in the three states. The orders cite Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, which empowers the Central government to declare specified areas as “disturbed areas.”

What is a ‘disturbed area’?

Under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, a “disturbed area” is an area officially declared through a notification in the Official Gazette where the situation is sufficiently disturbed or dangerous that the use of armed forces is considered necessary to assist the civil administration. The law allows such a declaration when there are severe disturbances, violence or conflicts involving different religious, racial, linguistic, regional, caste or community groups.

Also Read | AFSPA Extended In 4 Districts Of Assam For Another 6 Months, Effective From April

Under AFSPA, armed forces personnel in a declared ‘disturbed area’ can:

Use force: After giving due warning, use force, including lethal force, against people violating orders prohibiting certain assemblies or possession of weapons/explosives.

Destroy armed facilities: Destroy arms dumps, fortified positions, shelters or structures used for armed attacks, training or as hideouts.

Arrest without warrant: Arrest without a warrant anyone who has committed, or is reasonably suspected of committing or about to commit, a cognizable offence.

Search without warrant: Enter and search premises without a warrant to make an arrest, rescue a person believed to be wrongfully confined, or recover suspected stolen property, weapons, ammunition or explosives.