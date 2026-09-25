Centre extends AFSPA in ‘disturbed areas’ of Nagaland for another 6 months

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in nine districts of Nagaland.

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Centre extends AFSPA in ‘disturbed areas’ of Nagaland for another 6 months | Image: ANI

MHA Extends AFSPA In Nine Nagaland Districts: The central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in nine districts of Nagaland. The law will also remain in force across 21 police station jurisdictions in five additional districts. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared these areas as “disturbed areas” and has extended AFSPA for another six months, effective from October 1, 2026.

The nine districts are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri, where AFSPA is extended.

Besides the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung- I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district will also come under AFSPA.

The MHA made the announcement through a notification, considering the gravity of the situation in the state following an assessment of concerned security wing, an Intelligence Bureau report and a review of the law and order situation.

The AFSPA empowers the Central Government to declare an area as a ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Act where the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is considered necessary.

The latest declaration will remain in force for six months from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier.

Under AFSPA, security forces operating in ‘disturbed areas’ have legal immunity and special powers. These powers include conducting operations without prior approval and making arrests without a warrant.

(with ANI inputs)