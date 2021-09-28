New Delhi: With festive season set to begin soon, the Centre on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs on COVID19 safety behavior. “I urge to issue directions to district & all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures as advised by Health Ministry,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.Also Read - Came To Vacate Kapurthala House, Will Not Meet Any Political Leader: Amarinder After Reaching Delhi

"Kindly refer to the MHA Order of even number issued today for the implementation of prompt and effective containment measures for COVID-19 management, as conveyed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisory dated 21st September, 2021," the letter to states reads.

Here are the key takeaways from the letter: