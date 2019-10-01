New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four other police station areas bordering Assam by another six months.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh as “disturbed” areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958. The police stations include Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

The notification reads as, ”Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2020 w.e.f. October 1, 2019, unless withdrawn earlier.”

The decision was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in these 3 districts and the continuous activities of banned insurgent groups in the Northeast.

Earlier, this year in April, the MHA had withdrawn AFSPA from Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district and the Balijan police station in Papumpare district.