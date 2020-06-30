New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the sixth time in this coronavirus lockdown and said the Central government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end. Also Read - PM Extends Gareeb Kalyan Yojana by 5 Months, Urges People to Follow Rules During Unlock

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said Rs 90,000 crore will be spent more on providing free ration to poor for five more months. Also Read - PM Modi Addressing Nation Highlights: ‘PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana to be Extended Till November-end’

“The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna has been extended till November end and 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Modi to Address Nation Today Live Streaming: Where And How to Watch?

He said today, if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor and the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the centre announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. “In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers,” he added.