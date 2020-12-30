The sixth round of meeting between the government and the farmer unions ended on a positive note on Wednesday with both the parties agreeing on two major issues. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while addressing the media after the meeting, said that the consensus has been reached on two issues out of four. The next meeting will be held on January 4, the minister said. The minister also said that the talks were held in a good environment and ended with a positive note. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Consensus Reached on 2 Issues, Says Tomar; Next Round of Talks on Jan 4

Union minister Tomar also requested the union leaders to send women, elderly and children back as they are suffering in the chilly weather in Delhi.

Here are the key developments:

1. The government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers’ concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

2. Three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers protesting on Delhi borders, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 per cent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4 at 2 PM.

3. “Discussions on the three farm laws and MSP are not complete and will continue in the next round of talks… We are hopeful that consensus would be reached for resolving the two remaining issues also,” Tomar told reporters after the meeting, which saw the two sides breaking the bread but not much ice.

4. Three ministers joined the farmer leaders to share their langar (community kitchen) food during the lunch break, the union representatives accepted the beverage offered by the government during the evening tea break.

5. Union leader Kalwant Singh Sandhu said Wednesday’s talks mostly focussed on electricity and stubble burning, while the next meeting on January 4 would focus on the MSP guarantee and the three farm laws.

6. Union leader Prem Singh Bhangu said the tractor rally has been postponed and the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. “They had langar food with us and we also had tea with them,” he said.

7. All India Kisan Sabha leader and CPI(M) polit bureau member Hannan Mollah said, “The discussion has not broken, it is on. Out of four issues on the agenda, two have been addressed and the remaining two — MSP legalisation and repeal of three laws — are to be resolved.”

8. Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh’s national spokesperson Abhimanyu Kohar said, “The discussion happened in a positive atmosphere. The third and fourth demands have been accepted. But nothing concrete happened on the major two demands, although discussion happened on those issues.”