New Delhi: The Centre has found ‘gaps that raise concerns’ in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s security protocol, as devised by the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) detail, according to several reports. The ‘gaps’ were found after the government closely scrutinised his security details.

Earlier this month, the government tweaked rules and made it mandatory for the SPG to accompany Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi at all time on their foreign reports.

According to reports, after analysing his security travel, officials found that since 2015, there have been 1,892 incidents of the former Congress national president not travelling in a bulletproof vehicle while in the national capital. During this period (including June 2019), he chose not to travel in a bulletproof vehicle on 247 occasions while travelling outside Delhi. Also, reportedly, between 2005-2014, he was found to have travelled 18 times in a non-bulletproof vehicle in various parts of the country.

The reports also state that out of 156 foreign trips that the Wayanad MP has made since 1991, he was not accompanied by the SPG 143 times.

In August 2017, the-then Congress vice-president’s non-bulletproof car was pelted with stones in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. Amid outroar in the Lok Sabha, then-Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed the House that Rahul did not use SPG’s bulletproof vehicle 100 out of 121 occasions between April 2015 and June 2017.

Besides Rahul, the SPG currently provides security cover to only three others in the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi. It was formed in April 1985, as a direct result of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in October 1984.