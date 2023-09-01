Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Centre Forms Panel On ‘One Nation, One Election’, To Be Headed By Former President Kovind
The 'one nation, one election' concept means holding the Lok Sabha election and state elections simultaneously.
New Delhi: The Centre has set up a panel to work on ‘one nation, one election’ proposal which will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The ‘one nation, one election’ concept means holding the Lok Sabha election and state elections simultaneously.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you