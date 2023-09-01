Home

Centre Forms Panel On ‘One Nation, One Election’, To Be Headed By Former President Kovind

The 'one nation, one election' concept means holding the Lok Sabha election and state elections simultaneously.

New Delhi: The Centre has set up a panel to work on ‘one nation, one election’ proposal which will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The ‘one nation, one election’ concept means holding the Lok Sabha election and state elections simultaneously.

