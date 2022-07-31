New Delhi: On the day, i.e., Sunday, when India recorded the first monkeypox death, the Centre formed the task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and its members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech, said the sources.Also Read - India, Spain, Brazil Record Monkeypox Deaths - Should We Be Concerned?

Earlier, a 22-year-old man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus died in Kerala’s Thrissur on Saturday making it the first recorded death due to the monkeypox virus in India. The deceased had tested positive for monkeypox in another country, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said. Also Read - India Records First Monkeypox Death After 22-year-old Kerala Man Succumbs To Virus