New Delhi: At a time when India is being seen as the crime capital of the world with increasing number of rapes and murders happening on a daily basis across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sanctioned Rs 100 crore from the Nirbhaya fund to set up women help desks in police stations. As per the notification from the MHA, the women help desks will be set up in police stations across the country.

Saying that the women help desks would focus on making police stations more women-friendly and approachable, the MHA said in its notification that the help desks would be the single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station.

The help desks would be set up in all the states and Union Territories, and female police officers would be deployed at these help desks to extend all kind of help to women in need.

The step from the Central government comes at a time when the nation is witnessing a widespread protest over the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana. In the latest incident, another minor girl in Unnao, earlier in the day, was set ablaze by a group of people while she was on her way to a court for the hearing of her rape case. She was in the evening on Thursday brought to Delhi by air ambulance for treatment as she has suffered 80 per cent burn injury.

The MHA in its notification stated that the female officers of the help desks would be trained to be sensitive towards women and their issues. The help desks will also have a panel comprising lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training to women in need.

Set up in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape, the Nirbhaya fund was created to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women.