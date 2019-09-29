New Delhi: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah once again on Sunday slammed the Central government for failing to address the flood situation in the state and said the government hasn’t given a single rupee as a relief.

“The central government has not paid a single rupee in 50 days of a massive flood in northern Karnataka. Centre has failed to address the flood situation,” Siddaramaiah said.

Congress leader & former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: The central government has not paid a single rupee in 50 days of massive flood in northern Karnataka. Centre has failed to address the flood situation. pic.twitter.com/XU3qZU3IOP — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The statement from the Congress leader came after the Centre failed to address the flood situation despite the state government submitting a memorandum to the Centre mentioning the loss caused by the flood.

“I have been in politics for 40 years, I had never seen such large scale floods, coupled with drought in some districts,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In all, 22 districts were affected by the recent floods for which the state government has sought a relief of Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre. And after that nearly seven districts were reeling under drought.

Siddaramaiah also slammed the Election Commission and said the poll body is acting at the behest of BJP government.

“The Election Commission is acting at the behest of the BJP government. The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,” he said.

Congress leader & former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah: Election Commission is acting at the behest of BJP government. The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators. pic.twitter.com/BzeWfrYLwG — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The statement from him came after the EC deferred the by-polls for the 15 assembly constituency of Karnataka from October 21 to December 5. The EC took this decision after the Supreme Court denied early hearing in the petition by rebel MLAs challenging their disqualification. The bench will hear the case on October 22.