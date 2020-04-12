New Delhi: Allaying fears of shortage of food-grains amid the extended nationwide lockdown, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday said that the Central government has enough grains in godowns for nine months of PDS supply to over 81 crore beneficiaries and hence there is no room for concern among people. Also Read - One Hand Sanitizer Bottle Can't Cost More Than Rs 100, Tweets Ram Vilas Paswan

Addressing a press conference, Paswan said that the Centre has 534.78 LMT of rice and wheat, monthly PDS supply is 60 LMT. He said the bumper rabi crop is a boost at this critical time.

Last week, he had also said that there is no shortage of food grains in the country amid the nationwide lockdown which has been announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As the Central government is likely to extend the nation-wide lockdown till the month end, the Union minister said that the transportation and distribution of food grains at an unprecedented scale has emerged as a lifeline during the crisis.

He said the Central government has also made it easier for agencies, public or private, to purchase grains from it at a subsidised rate if they are involved in helping the poor.

“If in this lockdown there had been any issue regarding the supply of food grains, then it could have created a havoc. So, the biggest satisfaction and relief is that it has all gone well,” Paswan said.

Soon after the lockdown was announced, the Central government had announced three months of free ration for the PDS beneficiaries and also allowed them to purchase their usual monthly quota on credit for three months.

He said that these measures are of huge help in ensuring that nobody goes hungry during the lockdown, and the government’s steps to combat the pandemic get maximum support.

“There is no shortage of grains. According to the figures available, as on April 1, 2020, we have 564 metric tonne grains available out of which there is 365 lakh tonne rice and 259 tonne wheat,” he had said last week.

The Union minister had also said that the transportation has been done by Railways to make the grains reach its destination.

Thanking the Food Corporation of India (FCI) workers, the Union minister had said that 11.5 lakh metric tonne grains have been sent for distribution after the lockdown was announced.

The development comes as 34 Fatalities, 909 Positive Cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the COVID-19 Tally to 8,356 and death toll to nearly 300.

“Over 34 deaths and 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours; India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths)”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.