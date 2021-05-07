New Delhi: To address the issue of the oxygen crisis in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the Central government will compulsorily have to provide 700 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi everyday till further orders. Heading the bench of SC, Justice Dr Chandrachud said that 700 MT has to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis. “Every single day,700 MT oxygen must be given to Delhi hospitals. We need business and until that order is modified, please comply with our directions,” Justice Chandrachud said during the hearing of the matter in the top court. Also Read - Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Asks Fans To 'Support India', Amplifies Priyanka Chopra's Covid-19 Fundraiser

On the other hand, Rahul Mehra, lawyer for Delhi government, told the Supreme Court and mentioned that as of Friday, only 89 MT of Oxygen has been received by Delhi government and 16 MT oxygen is in transit.

On Thursday, the apex court had told the Centre that the national capital must get at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day, as requested by the Delhi government to meet the demands of the Covid patients.

“You will have to give 700 MT oxygen to Delhi,” a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah told the Central government.

The court then went on to add that if nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution of oxygen is done transparently by the Centre.

The Supreme Court Thursday said the country needs to be prepared for the third wave of COVID-19 which experts say could be more harmful, especially for children, and emphasised upon the need to create buffer stock of oxygen. It asked the Centre not to reduce oxygen supply to Delhi from 700MT till further orders and ensure that rationalisation exercise is completed while taking into account the pan-India perspective.

The top court said that people in Delhi are dying despite efforts being made to treat COVID-19 patients and there is also no denying that many have lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen supply.

It made clear to the Centre and Delhi government that it will not allow the top court of the country to be a ground of recrimination between the two as both indulged in a blame game on the issue of allocation and supply of oxygen.

The bench warned both Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, and senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, that the Supreme Court being the top Constitutional court of the country cannot be allowed to be a ground of recrimination.

The top court said the Centre will also have to consider the situation not only in small cities and metropolitan cities but also in rural areas where people are suffering for want of oxygen.