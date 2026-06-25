Centre hikes passport fees by 35%, new rates to take effect from THIS date | Check updated price here

Starting July 1, applicants will have to pay higher fees for new passports, Tatkal applications, and the reissue of lost or damaged passports under the revised fee schedule.

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The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980. File image/PTI

If you are planning to apply for a passport in India, take note that it will get more expensive as the Central government has hiked the passport fees in the country on Thursday. The fee was hiked through an amendment to the Passports Rules, 1980, stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a notification released on Thursday, said that an ordinary 36-page passport for applicants aged 18 and above will cost Rs 2,500 under the regular category and Rs 5,000 if applied for through the Tatkal scheme.

What will be the cost for international travellers?

Frequent international travellers who require a 60-page passport will have to pay Rs 3,500 through the normal application route, while the fee under the Tatkal scheme will be Rs 6,000. The updated schedule includes higher fees for reissuing lost or damaged passports. Applicants seeking a replacement 36-page passport will have to pay Rs 5,000 under the regular category and Rs 7,500 under Tatkal, while a 60-page booklet will cost Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,500, respectively.

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The announcement of the revised passport fees follows a clarification by the Ministry of External Affairs a day earlier that a passport should be viewed chiefly as a travel document. During Passport Seva Divas events, the ministry stressed that although passports are granted after extensive scrutiny, they are intended to enable overseas travel and confirm a person’s nationality internationally, not act as independent proof of citizenship.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967 (15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Passports Rules, 1980, namely — 1. (1) These rules may be called the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. (2) They shall come into force with effect from the 1st day of July, 2026,” the notification said.

Also Read | ‘Indian passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship’: MEA; Govt explains difference between them

In its notification, the government also issued a Schedule which will substitute the “Schedule IV to the Passports Rules, 1980”. The revised schedule mentions two sub-categories — for applicants (18 years of age and above/minors aged between 15 to 18 years, if applied under this category); and minor applicants (below 18 years of age).