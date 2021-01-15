Farmers Protest Latest Update: Amid deadlock, the ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers got underway on Friday to break the over-a-month-long impasse on the three new agri laws with the Centre urging the protesters to be flexible in their demands. Also Read - Top 5 Headlines of The Day: BKU Leader Quits SC Panel, Anna Hazare to Launch Hunger Strike on Farmers' Issues And More

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Also Read - Breaking News January 15 Live Updates: Nepal Approves Use of Covishield Vaccine Manufactured by India

“The government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers’ agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court). We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue,” Tomar said during the talks. Also Read - Farmers Protest: BKU Leader Recuses From SC Panel, 9th Round of Talks With Centre Today | Key Points

The ongoing meeting discussing three agricultural laws between Union Govt and farmers did not come to a resolution before the lunch break. The MSP Guarantee act will be discussed after the break. https://t.co/J0AboHOBM4 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Tomar also urged the farmer leaders to be flexible in their approach as has been done by the government.

The Supreme Court on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had on Thursday recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute’s Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.

On January 8, the eighth round of meeting remained inconclusive as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for the reforms. However, farmer leaders had said that they were ready to fight till death and their ‘ghar waapsi’ would happen only after ‘law waapsi’.

In the sixth round held on December 30 last year, some common ground was reached on two demands — decriminalisation of stubble-burning and continuation of power subsidies. The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

(With inputs from PTI)