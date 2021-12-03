New Delhi: To contain the further spread of the virus, the Centre on Thursday imposed night curfew in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. This comes amid the rising concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron. According to the order issued by the health and family welfare department of the UT, the night curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 6 am till 31 December.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Pfizer Working on Updated Vaccine in Response to New Covid Variant

Moreover, the previous guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre and the UT administration to contain the spread of coronavirus will remain in effect till December 31 or till further orders, it said. Also Read - As India Detects Cases of Omicron Variant, States Issue Stern Guidelines For Travellers | Check SOPs Here

Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in the union territory in April following a sudden rise in the new coronavirus infections. However, the restrictions on the movement were lifted gradually after the situation came under control a few months back. Also Read - Will Karnataka Impose Lockdown-like Restrictions After Omicron Variant Detected in State? Major Announcement Expected Today

The order cited the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s recent advisory to all the states and UTs “for rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals” in view of the “emergence of highly mutant COVID-19 variant B.1.1529 cases in few countries of Africa”.

It further said that the “administration shall take intensive surveillance measures in accordance with the advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare”.

At present, there are zero active cases of COVID-19 in the entire union territory. Of the total 10,655 persons infected so far, 10,651 recovered, while four died.