New Delhi: Days, after India announced "precaution dose" for healthcare, frontline workers and 60+ population with comorbidities, the government at the Centre is said to be in discussion with Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to consider its mRNA vaccine for booster dose, said a report. Gennova's Messenger RNA or mRNA vaccine is in the late-stage trial where it has already completed phase 2 studies and has progressed well in the third phase.

Speaking to news18, a senior government official at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "By the end of January, next year, the company is hoping to complete the trial and apply for gaining emergency use authorisation from the drug controller general of India (DCGI)." He also added that the pharmaceutical company plans to initiate trials for booster doses and for use among children as soon as they conclude the ongoing trials.

"The discussions over the booster dose have already begun with the DCGI. We have hinted that they can start trials on boosters soon…aThis vaccine could be a big opportunity for India as global studies show mRNA works as good boosters," he added.

Top virologist Gagandeep Kang, has also reportdely urged the Modi government to figure out a way to bring mRNA vaccines to India, saying data shows it to be the best booster shot against Covid-19. Dr Kang, also a Professor of Microbiology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, pointed that India can also wait for its own mRNA platform by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

While available mRNA vaccines require ultra-cold storage of around -70 degree Celsius, Gennova’s technology is much easier to store and transport as it requires temperature of around 2-8 degree Celsius — the usual temperature that every other vaccine would need.

All About mRNA vaccines

The phrase messenger RNA and its acronym, mRNA, had become familiar to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 worked by instructing cells in the body how to make a protein that triggers an immune response against the virus. mRNA technology involves injecting a small part of the virus’s genetic code (RNA) to stimulate the recipient’s immune response. It contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the novel coronavirus, spurring the immune system into action. No actual virus is contained in the vaccines. Top mRNA vaccines available across countries are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna’s shots.