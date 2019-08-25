New Delhi: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to tackle the economic slowdown, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lambasted the BJP government and said that in the name of finding a solution to the issue, it was only “indulging in media management”.

Furthermore, she urged the Narendra Modi-led Centre to take meaningful steps such as encouraging new investments. “In the name of finding a solution to the economic slowdown, the BJP government is only indulging in media management,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“What is needed is that the government should make the situation absolutely clear. It should find a solution to prevent job losses. It should assure companies-investors and encourage new investments and jobs. The government should take meaningful steps,” she added.

मंदी का हल निकालने के नाम पर भाजपा सरकार केवल मीडिया मैनेजमेंट कर रही है। जरुरत है- सरकार पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट करे। रोजगार न जाएँ इसका हल लाए। कम्पनियों-निवेशकों को भरोसा दिलाए और नए निवेशकों और रोजगारों को प्रोत्साहित करे। सरकर को सार्थक कदम उठाने चाहिए।#मंदीकीमार pic.twitter.com/BvccvGFXY0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman, in a bid to revive the Indian economy, announced a slew of measures including the use of Bharat stage 4 vehicles and withdrawal of enhanced surcharge on capital gains.

Talking about the economic slowdown and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, Sitharaman said that the current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 % and probably is going to be even revised downwards. “The growth rate, still in comparison to many countries is high and if anything even in comparison to the US and China, our growth rate is higher than everybody else,” said the Finance Minister.