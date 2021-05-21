New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all states and Union Territories and has urged them to ensure all COVID-19 hospitals and other health care facilities adhere to infections prevention. The Centre in its letter said that the states must remain prepared to tackle “secondary and opportunistic fungal infections which are getting amplified due to the present surge in Covid cases”. Also Read - India Will Be In Position To Vaccinate All Adults by Year-End, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

This comes in the backdrop of PM Modi highlighting the threat of mucormycosis or black fungus.

In its advisory, the Centre said that in due course, the states and UTs are expected to establish surveillance with a focus on ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated blood stream infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infection, surgical site infections, gastro-intestinal outbreaks.

Here is the list of guidelines for states and UTs: