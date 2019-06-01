New Delhi: Amid the increasing stir over the three language formula in the wake of the draft new education policy, the Centre on Saturday issued a clarification saying that ‘only a report has been submitted on the new education policy and no decision on the same has been taken as of yet’.

“Only a report has been submitted on the new education policy. Government has not taken any decision on it. It has not even considered it and therefore the misunderstanding that the government has decided on the new education policy is not true,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media.

Adding, he said, “After we will get the public feedback, then only it will come up before the government. More importantly, the Modi government has always promoted all Indian languages and therefore there is no case of or intention of imposing any language on anybody. We want to promote all Indian languages.”

His comments came after a controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu over the draft education policy recommendation favouring a three language formula in school education.

“It is a draft prepared by the committee on which a decision will be taken only after we get the public feedback,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan spoke over the issue. “I have acted in many Hindi films, in my opinion Hindi language should not be imposed on anyone,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Echoing the similar sentiment, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T Siva said that if any attempts were made to enforce Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu, then they would oppose it fiercely. “The attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu will not be tolerated by its people. We are ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on the people here,” he added.