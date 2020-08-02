Guidelines For International Passengers: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in India, the Union Ministry of Health and family Welfare on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for international passengers who are flying to India and made 7 days paid institutional quarantine must for them. Also Read - Delhi Airport Issues Guidelines For Passengers, Makes 7-day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory

After issuing the guidelines, the ministry said that the order will come into effect from August 8.

In the fresh guidelines, the Centre said all travellers need to submit a self declaration form on the portal of Delhi airport 72 hours before their scheduled departure.

Moreover, they also need to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days — 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

While issuing the guidelines, the Centre said in case passengers want exemption from any of the norms, they should apply for it on the portal of Delhi airport at least 72 hours ahead of their departure.

Moreover, passengers seeking exemption from institutional quarantine also need to apply for the same on the portal and should submit a negative RT-PCR test report on their arrival.

The health ministry said that passengers need to read all the dos and don’ts written on the backside of the ticket before boarding the flight.

“All are requested to download the Aarogya Setu App o their phones. At the time of boarding, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights after thermal screening,” the ministry said in the guidelines.

It further said that the passengers arriving through land borders also need to follow the same protocol as it is there for the air travellers.

“While on board the flight, required precautionary measures such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, and hand hygiene should be followed by airline staff, crew and passengers,” it said.

Soon after landing at the airport, de-boarding should be done with social distancing norms in place, the health ministry said adding, thermal screening would be carried out by health professionals.

“The passengers found to be symptomatic at the airport shall be immediately isolated and should be taken to medical facility as per health protocol,” it added.

The guidelines are issued at a time when the DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till August 31. Earlier, these flights were suspended till July 31.

However, the guidelines are not applicable to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.