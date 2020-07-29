Unlock 3 Latest News: As ‘Unlock 2’ is coming to an end on July 31, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced guidelines for Unlock 3 and allowed more activities outside th containment zones. However, strict enforcement of lockdown will continue in containment zones till August 31. Also Read - Punjab Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew From 11 PM-5 AM, Gyms to Open on August 5 | Read Details

Issuing a notification, the MHA said that all activities will be permitted outside containment zones except Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

In the order, the Home Ministry said that the Independence Day functions will be allowed by following social distancing norms and other health protocols, such as wearing of masks. In this regard, instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed, it said.

The MHA also stated that the restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been removed. It allowed yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5.

The central government decided to permit international air travel in limited manner under Vande Bharat Mission and said further opening up will take place in calibrated manner.

However, social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions will not be allowed till August 31. The centre said that the schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.