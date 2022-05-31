Latest Guidelines on Monkeypox: In the wake of rising cases of Monkeypox in other countries, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for states and said clinical specimens would have to be sent to the apex laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV)), Pune, through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network. It must be noted that India has so far not reported any case of monkeypox. However, the guidelines have been issued amid a rapid rise in cases worldwide.Also Read - First Monkeypox Death Reported in Nigeria; 21 Cases Confirmed

The ministry said further said the contacts of suspects should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period. Also Read - What is Monkey Pox? Should India be Worried? All You Need to Know

Earlier this month, the Centre had ordered surveillance at all international entry points — airports, seaports and land border crossings. The ministry had also asked samples of travellers from Africa, showing symptoms to be sent to NIV, Pune, for further investigation.

The guidelines come at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) said the infection has spread to 24 nations with over 435 confirmed cases.

Check full guidelines here: