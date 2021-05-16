New Delhi: As the pandemic gradually moves to the semi-urban and rural areas of the country, Centre has issued new SOPs to fight the dreaded virus. Door-to-door surveillance, tele-consultation with community health officers, and training in rapid antigen testing are among the several areas of focus in the new guidelines against COVID-19. It is important to ensure that community-based services and primary health infrastructure in these areas are equipped to manage infections, suggest the SOPs.
“In every village, active surveillance should be done for influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections (ILI/SARI) periodically by ASHA with the help of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC),” as per the guidelines.
Top points from the new SOPs issues by Govt to battle COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Symptomatic cases can be triaged at village level by teleconsultation with community health officers, and cases with comorbidity/low oxygen saturation should be sent to higher centres.
- Depending on the intensity of the surge and the number of cases, contact tracing must be done as far as possible based on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s guidelines.
- “Monitoring of oxygen saturation is important for monitoring of Covid patients. For this, it is desirable for each village to have an adequate number of pulse oximeters and thermometers,” the SOPs say.
- A home isolation kit shall be provided to all active cases. Each kit must include life-saving medicines, such as, paracetamol, ivermectin, cough syrup, and multivitamins, besides a detailed pamphlet indicating the precautions to be taken, a proforma to monitor the patient’s condition, contact details in case major symptoms showing up or deterioration of health.
- Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for three days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over,.