New Delhi: As the pandemic gradually moves to the semi-urban and rural areas of the country, Centre has issued new SOPs to fight the dreaded virus. Door-to-door surveillance, tele-consultation with community health officers, and training in rapid antigen testing are among the several areas of focus in the new guidelines against COVID-19. It is important to ensure that community-based services and primary health infrastructure in these areas are equipped to manage infections, suggest the SOPs.

“In every village, active surveillance should be done for influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections (ILI/SARI) periodically by ASHA with the help of Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Committee (VHSNC),” as per the guidelines.

Top points from the new SOPs issues by Govt to battle COVID-19 in rural areas: