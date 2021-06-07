New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Monday issued SOPs for vaccination of people undertaking international travel for education, employment & India’s contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. According to the SOPs issued by the ministry, CoWIN certificates must be linked to the Passport of such travelers and they will have to mention the vaccine-type as ‘Covishield’ will be sufficient. Also Read - Hyatt Regency Mumbai Shuts All Operations With Immediate Effect | Read Notice Here

“No other qualifying entries required in vaccination certificates, mention of vaccine-type as ‘Covishield’ is sufficient,” Ministry of Health. The ministry has also written to states/UTs to facilitate vaccination of people who have taken Covishield’s 1st dose & will travel abroad for education, employment or as part of India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympics, but whose planned travel dates fall before completion of 84 days. Also Read - What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

Also Read - Free Vaccine Above 18, As Centre Takes Over Vaccination | BIG TAKEAWAYS from PM Modi's Address To Nation