New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered Centre as well as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to file affidavits by tomorrow (Tuesday) disclosing hospital-wise availability of beds for COVID patients in the national capital. The order comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day curfew in Delhi from 10 PM on Monday till 5 AM on April 26 and said there was an acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders in the capital city. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services Staggered Amid 6-day Lockdown. Check New Timings Here

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to look into the aspect of shortage of oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals on an urgent basis. Both the Centre and Delhi government failed in last year’s lockdown; lessons to be learnt, the high court further said on migrant workers crisis. Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Aunty's Epic Reply Outside Liquor Shop Draws Cheers From The Internet | Watch

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have shot up exponentially over the past few weeks, reporting more than 20,000 cases for the past three days. According to Kejriwal’s press briefing today, the capital has recorded more than 23,000 cases in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Hundreds Queue up Outside Liquor Shops in Delhi, Woman Says 'Injection Nahi, Alcohol Fayda Karegi' | Watch Video

Kejriwal said today that the national capital’s health system is stretched, although it has not collapsed yet, he said, adding that despite around 25,500 new cases every day, Delhi’s health system is still functioning. Curfew was a necessary step to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases that have increased the burden on the health system, he said.

The COVID-19 numbers increased multifold with the highest ever 25,462 cases and 74,941 total active cases on April 18.

The number of containment zones in the national capital, too, has jumped to 13,259 from 2,183 on April 1, according to official data as the city grapples to rein in the drastic surge in COVID cases.