New Delhi: A day after having rift with the Centre over the Central team visiting her state to assess the COVID-19 risk zones, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of sending faulty kits for coronavirus tests to her state.

"Canards are being spread every day that only a few are getting tested in Bengal for COVID-19. This is absolutely false. Faulty kits were sent to Bengal which have now been withdrawn. We didn't even get adequate testing kits," Mamata said.

She said that the Centre is lecturing West Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn’t provide proper testing kits.

The statement from the Bengal CM came a day after a war of words broke out between West Bengal and the Centre over the arrival of two central teams in the state to assess the COVID-19 situation in high risk zones.

“Every day they (Centre) are telling us what to do and what not to do, sending people to look into the law and order situation and our preparedness against coronavirus. They are sending us strongly worded letters. We can also send them letters. But that’s not the point,” she further added.

The West Bengal CM said that her government is doing the best it can to stem the spread of the pandemic.