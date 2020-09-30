Unlock 5 Guidelines: With the Unlock 4 coming to an end, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce guidelines for Unlock 5 today with new relaxations for the next phase of the lockdown. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Test COVID-19 Positive, Couple Under Home Isolation

In its earlier announcement, the MHA had allowed Metro trains to resume services across the country. Also Read - India Doesn't Give 'Straight Count' on COVID-19 Deaths, Says Trump at US Presidential Debate

To further revive the economy, the Centre is expected to ease more restrictions in the coming days and activities would slowly be allowed in areas outside the containment zones. Also Read - With Over 80,000 Cases in 24 Hours, India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 62-lakh Mark | 10 Points

In his recent virtual meeting with chief ministers of the seven worst-hit states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all to implement “micro-containment” zones instead of imposing local lockdowns for one or two days a week.

Here’s what to expect in Unlock 5.0 guidelines:

Economic activities

It is expected that the Centre will allow more economic activities in this phase of unlocking.last time, the Home Ministry had allowed the reopening of restaurants, malls, salons and gyms.

PM Modi has already urged the states to impose lockdowns without hampering the economic activities much.

Cinema halls

For reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has already suggested a sitting arrangement plan to the Centre. A per the suggestion, cinema halls can keep alternate seats in the first and next rows to maintain social distancing.

Notably, West Bengal has become the first state in the country to announce the resumption of cinema halls, along with all musical, dance, recital and magic shows from October 1, with 50 participants or less.

Toursim

In the whole phase of lockdown, the tourism sector has been worst hit. Many states have announced reopening of tourist destinations from October. However, it is expected that in Unlock 5, more tourism centres and tourist places would open its doors for visitors.

Sikkim, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha among other states have announced to allow hotels, home-stays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October.

Schools and colleges

Though schools have partially reopened from September 21 in many states, it is expected that the Centre will make new announcements about complete reopening of schools in Unlock 5 guidelines.

In its earlier guidelines, the Home Ministry had stated that States and UTs may allow up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.