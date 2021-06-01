New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned that if the novel coronavirus changes its nature, then the impact of the virus could increase on children. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that two to three per cent of children may need hospitalization. Dr. Paul, who is also head of India’s Covid-19 task force, further added that the centre is keeping an eye on infections in children ahead of the third wave of covid. Also Read - Dogs Feed On Bodies of Suspected COVID Patients At Uttarakhand Riverbank, Locals Say ‘Death Of Humanity’

"Although children get mild Covid and only 2-3% children may need hospitalisation, we are preparing for it," Paul said adding the Health Ministry is preparing for pediatric doses. "An expert group has been formed and new guidelines will be released," he said at a health ministry press briefing.

"After six weeks of recovery, few children experience fever, body ache and may show a bleeding tendency. This is multi-system inflammation," Paul warned.

Commenting on the reports of change in the gap on Covishield doses, Pual said there is absolutely no change in the schedule of Covishield doses. “It will be two doses only. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. The same schedule is applicable to Covaxin.”