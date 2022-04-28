New Delhi: The Centre is considering reducing the gap between the doses of Covid vaccines as the antibody wanes after about 6 months, and to discuss the issue the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is expected to meet on Friday, news agency IANS reported quoted sources. Several international studies, including by the ICMR, have suggested that antibody level wanes after six months generally.Also Read - Covid-19 Fourth Wave, Symptoms of First, Second and Third Wave Explained | Watch Video

A source said that the government may reduce the second Covid vaccine doses and the preparation dose from currently nine months to six months, and the recommendation may be made by the NTAGI at its meeting.

Reducing the precaution doses gap to six months can repotedly increase the immune response in the individual.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and 60 plus population from January 10 this year. It allowed all those above 18 years of age to get the precaution doses after the completion of 9 months of their second doses from April 10.